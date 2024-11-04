Central Park's Wollman Rink unveils new murals by Harlem students

NEW YORK -- The elections may have many of you feeling a sense of division, but new murals at Central Park's iconic Wollman Rink send a message of inclusion.

Few things mark the fall like the falling leaves in the park or the sounds of skates on ice. This season at Wollman, guests are greeted by smiling painted faces, welcoming skaters of all ages, abilities, races and backgrounds. Four of the facility's walls feature new designs by students at Harlem School of the Arts.

"It just seems so natural for me to just put people who I see every day into this mural," said muralist Marley Alburez.

This is the group's third year working with Wollman, but the first time they have been entrusted with every artistic interpretation, under the guidance of comic book artist AK Lovelace, HSA's media and design director.

"It was just thinking about the history of Central Park, thinking about the history of Wollman Rink," Lovelace said, "and the things that put a smile on your face when you think about those kind of classic moments."

Alburez is the mind behind the largest design, showing a purple twinkling skyline above peach- and yellow-shadowed skaters.

"I kind of wanted to have a sort of nighttime, but also a kind of fantasy vibe with, like, bright lights, too, like the emotion that people are feeling," Alburez explained, "Like, how you feel all the fun and the warmth, even though it's cold outside."

"It's just a great, different opportunity," added fellow muralist Taylor Denby, "Like, this isn't something that people my age get to do all the time. I'm really lucky."

Denby's thoughtful hot chocolate moment in the cafe area, featuring an older couple in a storybook look, introduces visitors to the new igloos offered for rental at the rink.

"It's really flattering," they said of the response from passersby, "and it's really encouraging just to see the result of your work and the impact it's had on people."

The murals' messages are unmistakable

Stacy Shuster is Wollman Rink's vice president of business development.

"We are skating into our 75th year," Shuster said, "which is so unbelievably gigantic. If you look at how things come and go in New York."

The murals' messages make the landmark's mission clear. This year, you can also access free rink time, reserving a culture pass with your library card.

Skating season has already started, with the rink open seven days a week in Central Park. To learn more, click here.

