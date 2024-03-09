Central Park jogger sexually assaulted by man on scooter, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- A woman jogging in Central Park was sexually assaulted this week, according to NYPD.

Police released pictures of the man accused of attacking the woman Wednesday evening near West Drive.

According to police, the man was on a blue Razor scooter when he approached the woman from behind, grabbed her waist and rubbed himself against her.

The woman, 30, was not hurt and the man took off on the scooter toward West 72nd Street, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.