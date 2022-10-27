Woman critically injured after colliding with cyclist in Central Park

Woman hit by cyclist in Central Park, in critical condition

NEW YORK -- A woman was critically injured after colliding with a cyclist in Central Park on Wednesday.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on West Drive and West 66th Street.

According to police, the woman was jogging southbound on West Drive when she collided with a 50-year-old man on a bicycle who was also traveling southbound in the bike path.

The woman fell to the ground and hit her head. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The cyclist, who suffered a minor knee injury, stayed at the scene.

No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.