Woman critically injured after colliding with cyclist in Central Park

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A woman was critically injured after colliding with a cyclist in Central Park on Wednesday.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on West Drive and West 66th Street.

According to police, the woman was jogging southbound on West Drive when she collided with a 50-year-old man on a bicycle who was also traveling southbound in the bike path.

The woman fell to the ground and hit her head. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The cyclist, who suffered a minor knee injury, stayed at the scene.

No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 9:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

