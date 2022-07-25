DA Bragg expected to vacate Central Park Five codefendant Steven Lopez's guilty plea, dismiss indictment

NEW YORK - There's a big update in the Central Park jogger case of 1989.

A codefendant of the Central Park Five, teenagers of color who were innocent of the assault and rape of a white woman but convicted based on false confessions, is expected to have a related conviction overturned.

Monday, District Attorney Alvin Bragg is expected to vacate Steven Lopez's guilty plea in that separate case and dismiss his indictment in the jogger case.

