DA Bragg expected to vacate Central Park Five codefendant Steven Lopez's guilty plea, dismiss indictment

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - There's a big update in the Central Park jogger case of 1989. 

A codefendant of the Central Park Five, teenagers of color who were innocent of the assault and rape of a white woman but convicted based on false confessions, is expected to have a related conviction overturned. 

Monday, District Attorney Alvin Bragg is expected to vacate Steven Lopez's guilty plea in that separate case and dismiss his indictment in the jogger case. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 25, 2022 / 12:00 PM

