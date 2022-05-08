Watch CBS News
2 teenagers injured in shooting near Central Park

By CBSNewYork Team

NEW YORK -- Two teenagers were injured in a shooting near Central Park on Saturday.

It happened at Fifth Avenue and Duke Ellington Circle in East Harlem around 5 p.m.

Police say a 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg and a 14-year-old boy was shot in the arm and grazed in the stomach.

Both were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

May 7, 2022

