2 teenagers injured in shooting near Central Park
NEW YORK -- Two teenagers were injured in a shooting near Central Park on Saturday.
It happened at Fifth Avenue and Duke Ellington Circle in East Harlem around 5 p.m.
Police say a 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg and a 14-year-old boy was shot in the arm and grazed in the stomach.
Both were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
