Scientists turn Central Park into climate lab to study effects on environment

NEW YORK -- For many New Yorkers, city parks are their only access to nature, but climate change is threatening our green spaces.

Now, scientists are turning Central Park into a climate lab to research how the park is being impacted and to find new ways to protect the environment.

Chris Wragge spoke with Central Park Conservancy Director of Research and Special Projects Salmaan Khan about the new project.

"What's at stake is the public's ability to access public, open green space. And, frankly, the actual park itself is as much at risk of being destroyed or hurt or damaged as any other space," Khan explained.

Watch their full interview in the video above.

CLICK HERE for more information.