"Adopt in the Park" event brings pets in need of loving homes to Central Park
NEW YORK -- Saturday's rain didn't stop some people from coming to Central Park to take home a furry friend.
North Shore Animal League held its first ever "Adopt in the Park" mobile event.
Six trucks full of cats and dogs looking for their forever homes rolled up to Wollman Rink.
Several other local rescues participated as well, bringing the total to more than 100 animals.
