Groundbreaking ceremony held for $12 million project in Central Islip Business District

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. -- Business leaders in Suffolk County are celebrating a milestone that they say will lead to new investment and development.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for a $12 million project that will connect the Central Islip Business District to the Suffolk County sewer system.

The project is part of a revitalization initiative that landed a $10 million grant from New York state back in 2018.

Supporters say the project is the start of big things for the town of Islip.

"It's going to be the benefit of everybody. Some people don't realize the significance of having a sewer district here, and what happens is we can only develop our downtowns so much without sewers, without the proper infrastructure. This is going to be a catalyst that's really going to lift up Central Islip and allow us to develop this downtown," Assemblyman Phil Ramos said.

Construction on the project is expected to take 18 months.