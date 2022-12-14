Watch CBS News
Celebrity DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dead at 40

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

NBCUniversal Events - Season 2018
FILE: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss in January 2018 Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Celebrity DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at age 40.

The L.A. County Coroner's Office confirmed Boss's death Wednesday morning.

Boss's cause of death was not immediately released. 

Boss was a DJ on various television shows before landing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" as a guest DJ in 2014. He became a regular and eventually was named an executive producer on the show.

Boss was the runner-up on the TV show "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2008 and appeared in the movies "Step Up" and "Magic Mike XXL." Boss hosted a number of TV reality shows.

Boss's wife Allison Holker Boss released a statement to People magazine:

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.

"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you." 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 14, 2022 / 10:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

