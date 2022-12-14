Watch CBS News

Celebrity DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dead at 40

Celebrity DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at age 40. Boss was a DJ on various television shows before landing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" as a guest DJ in 2014. He became a regular and eventually was named an executive producer on the show.
