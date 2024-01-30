Celebration of life planned for Firefighter Marques Hudson, who died battling blaze in Plainfield

Plainfield in mourning after firefighter's death

PLAINFIELD, N.J. - A celebration of life has been planned for one of Plainfield's bravest.

Firefighter Marques Hudson, 32, died Friday while battling a fire in a home on Emerson Avenue.

"We are a family grappling with an irreplaceable loss," Plainfield Mayor Adrian Mapp said.

Hudson is the first line-of-duty death in the history of Plainfield's fire department.

Gov. Phil Murphy ordered flags across New Jersey to fly at half staff to honor Hudson, who is survived by three children.

Now, a viewing and celebration of life have been planned.

The viewing will take place from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday at Plainfield High School at 950 Park Avenue.

The celebration of life will take place Saturday at 11 a.m., also at Plainfield High School.