Watch CBS News
Local News

Celebrating National Popcorn Day with Prospector Theater in Ridgefield, Conn.

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

National Popcorn Day shines light on local business
National Popcorn Day shines light on local business 05:00

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. -- It's National Popcorn Day and we have a tasty way to celebrate.

A nonprofit movie theater in Ridgefield, Connecticut is known not only for its gourmet popcorn but for the people working there. 

Prospector Theater provides inclusive employment opportunities with competitive wages for people with disabilities. About 75% of its employees self-identify with a disability. 

Some of the employees stopped by to talk about the different roles available and their favorite popcorn flavors. 

CLICK HERE and watch their full interview above for more information.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 10:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.