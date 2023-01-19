Celebrating National Popcorn Day with Prospector Theater in Ridgefield, Conn.

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. -- It's National Popcorn Day and we have a tasty way to celebrate.

A nonprofit movie theater in Ridgefield, Connecticut is known not only for its gourmet popcorn but for the people working there.

Prospector Theater provides inclusive employment opportunities with competitive wages for people with disabilities. About 75% of its employees self-identify with a disability.

Some of the employees stopped by to talk about the different roles available and their favorite popcorn flavors.

