Construction workers seriously hurt in ceiling collapse at Orchard Beach Pavilion

2 construction workers hurt in ceiling collapse in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Two construction workers were seriously hurt Thursday when a ceiling collapsed at the Orchard Beach Pavilion, which is being renovated.

FDNY said the workers were trapped under a large piece of concrete at the Bronx site before firefighters got them out.

The workers were in stable condition at Jacobi Hospital.

The Department of Buildings is investigating, we're told.