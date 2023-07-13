Watch CBS News
Construction workers seriously hurt in ceiling collapse at Orchard Beach Pavilion

NEW YORK -- Two construction workers were seriously hurt Thursday when a ceiling collapsed at the Orchard Beach Pavilion, which is being renovated. 

FDNY said the workers were trapped under a large piece of concrete at the Bronx site before firefighters got them out. 

The workers were in stable condition at Jacobi Hospital. 

The Department of Buildings is investigating, we're told. 

