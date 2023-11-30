Watch CBS News
See it: Deer runs through hallways at New Jersey elementary school

TOMS RIVER, N.J. -- There was a wild intruder at a New Jersey elementary school this week.

Toms River Police posted a video on Facebook showing a deer running through the hallways at Cedar Grove Elementary.

They say a resident witnessed the animal breaking through a glass window.

School was not in session at the time.

At one point, the deer got inside a classroom and jumped on top of a teacher's desk.

Officers eventually opened a back door and the deer ran out.

It was not injured.

