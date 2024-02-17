Archdiocese of New York condemns funeral for transgender activist Cecilia Gentili at St. Patrick's Cathedral

NEW YORK -- The Archdiocese of New York is condemning the funeral service held for transgender activist and performer Cecilia Gentili at St. Patrick's Cathedral this week.

Pews at the historic Catholic church were packed with mourners for Gentili on Thursday. The service included a performance by LGBTQ advocate and award-winning performer Billy Porter.

In a statement released Saturday, Rev. Enrique Salvo said:

"Thanks to so many who have let us know they share our outrage over the scandalous behavior at a funeral here at St. Patrick's Cathedral earlier this week. The Cathedral only knew that family and friends were requesting a funeral Mass for a Catholic, and had no idea our welcome and prayer would be degraded in such a sacrilegious and deceptive way. That such a scandal occurred at 'America's Parish Church' makes it worse; that it took place as Lent was beginning, the annual forty – day struggle with the forces of sin and darkness, is a potent reminder of how much we need the prayer, reparation, repentance, grace, and mercy to which this holy season invites us.

"At the Cardinal's directive, we have offered an appropriate Mass of Reparation."