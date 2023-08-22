CDC sounds alarm on mistreatment of women during pregnancy

NEW YORK - New numbers from the CDC show one in five women report being mistreated during pregnancy and childbirth, and it's much worse for women of color.

One mother, Jai Mitchell, knows that pain all too well and explained what healthcare leaders said need to be done.

Mitchell experienced maternal mistreatment.

"I was pleading for help, and was just consistently being ignored and overlooked, and it felt like no one cared," Mitchell said.

Mitchell knew the statistics of maternal mistreatment among Black women, which is why she opted for a home birth in 2021. But when that didn't work out, and she had to go to the hospital in the middle of labor, she said things got even worse.

"It took a long time for them to get someone to me. I had a doula who was there advocating for me, because I couldn't physically speak and they were very nasty to her. They eventually ended up kicking her out," Mitchell said. "There were security guards in the room while my legs are completely open and they're yelling at her telling her to get out."

As we've reported, a woman's race and wealth appear to play significant roles in who is treated well and who isn't. The CDC is sounded the alarm Tuesday, saying one in five women report being mistreated during pregnancy and delivery.

Black women reported the highest rates of mistreatment, with 30% saying they weren't treated well during maternal health screenings and delivery, and 29% of Hispanic woman also reported being mistreated.

"When we talk about mistreatment, we're talking about receiving no response to requests for help, being shouted at or scolded, having their physical privacy violated or being threatened with unwanted procedures," Dr. Wanda Barfield, director of the CDC's Division of Reproductive Health, said.

Expectant mothers without insurance and those with public insurance like Medicaid also reported high rates of mistreatment.

These disparities in care can lead to catastrophic outcomes for mothers and babies, but according to the CDC more than 80% of pregnancy related complications and deaths are preventable.

Tuesday the agency proposed hospitals and OB-GYN offices:

Hire a diverse workforce

Require staff to undergo unconscious bias training

Support doulas and midwives

Mitchell's daughter Aurora is now a happy 2-year-old, but she knows all moms aren't as lucky. She hopes the CDC follows through to ensure every mother is respected as she brings new life into the world.