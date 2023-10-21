Watch CBS News
Local News

CBS News New York partners with Lupus Research Alliance for New York City Walk to Cure Lupus

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS New York partners with Lupus Research Alliance for NYC Walk to Cure Lupus
CBS New York partners with Lupus Research Alliance for NYC Walk to Cure Lupus 00:34

NEW YORK -- Saturday, CBS News New York partnered with Lupus Research Alliance for the New York City Walk to Cure Lupus.

It's part of our commitment to community through our CBS2 #BetterTogether campaign.

The walk was held Saturday morning at the Intrepid and was emceed by CBS New York's Natalie Duddridge.

#BetterTogether: 2023 NYC Walk with Us to Cure Lupus 04:46

Despite the rain, crowds turned out to walk with umbrellas in hand.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease affecting millions of people worldwide.

"Some of the common symptoms are really mimic other things, like just severe fatigue, skin rashes, hair loss and achy joints. But to the extreme, it can be organ, real failure and involvement," said Andrea O'Neill, vice president and chief development officer for Lupus Research Alliance.

One hundred percent of all donations go toward lupus research programs.

So far, Saturday's walk has raised just over $300,000.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 21, 2023 / 7:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.