CBS News' Margaret Brennan to make special appearance at next week's PaleyFest New York

NEW YORK -- PaleyFest New York, a festival dedicated to celebrating television, digital content and interactive entertainment, kicks off next week.

CBS News' "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan will be a special guest.

"If you watch the show and wonder how we choose topics, book guests and put the broadcast together each week, you're in luck. We're going to go behind-the-scenes of 'Face the Nation' on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at PaleyFest New York in Midtown, Manhattan," Brennan said. "I'll be joined by the first female moderator of this program, '60 Minutes' correspondent Lesley Stahl, and we'll talk about the legacy of 'Face the Nation' as one of the longest running shows on television."

PaleyFest New York starts next Wednesday, Oct. 11 and runs through Oct. 17.

CLICK HERE for a complete list of the other activities.