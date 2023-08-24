CBS New York's Tony Aiello enjoying "La dolce vita" as grand marshal of Feast of Santa Rosalia

NEW YORK -- We're heading into the final weekend of a beloved summertime tradition in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn.

Huge crowds have been jamming 18th Avenue for the Feast of Santa Rosalia.

Joining them on Thursday evening was CBS New York's Tony Aiello, who just happens to be honorary grand marshal of this year's feast.

"I'm the grandson of immigrants from Sicily, so I'm really feeling the amore here in Bensonhurst," Aiello said.

Every year, 18th Avenue lights up in honor of Santa Rosalia, the patron saint of Palermo, Sicily.

There's music and food -- Aiello wouldn't even guess how many sausage sandwiches are consumed. It's "La dolce vita" -- the sweet life -- for families of every background.

And this year, there is something new -- a cannoli-eating contest at the famed Villabate Alba bakery. Manny Alaimo and family make some of the best in the city.

Grandma Aiello taught Tony that the pastry tubes filled with sweet ricotta are meant to be savored, but, hey, on Thursday night, contestants will be stuffing them as fast as they can.

Aiello spoke to Phil Guarnieri, CEO of Empire State Bank, who has been coming to the festival since he was 10 years old.

"This is just a wonderful event," Guarnieri said. " My dad used to take me up and down this feast."

Aiello asked Guarnieri what is the best part of the feast.

"Just people coming together," Guarnieri said. "And today we have many nationalities at this feast. So it is just wonderful to see the neighborhood come out, be part, and enjoy the festivities."