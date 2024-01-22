CBS New York has tips on how to avoid burst pipes in homes during freezing and thawing

CBS New York has tips on how to avoid burst pipes in homes during freezing and thawing

PATERSON, N.J. -- The deep freeze followed by Monday's thaw can wreak havoc on water lines outside and inside homes.

CBS New York got some tips on how to avoid the headache of burst pipes.

Water was gushing from the ground in Paterson at not one, but two locations -- Clifton, too -- after water mains broke Monday.

"We've had over 10 breaks since Friday night," said Jim Mueller, executive director of the Passaic Valley Water Commission.

Mueller said a combination of factors, including the temperatures sitting below freezing and now warming above, is to blame for the deluge of busted mains.

"Pipes can expand and contract, the ground can expand and contract, and when it freezes, it expands and puts more pressure on the pipe," Mueller said.

He said old age adds even more pressure.

"Our pipes, about 60% of them, are 100 to 140 years old," Mueller said.

Water mains crumble under the pressure of the freeze and then thaw, and so do pipes inside homes.

"We have been receiving a lot of calls about burst pipes this morning and frozen pipes last night," said Chris Petri, operations manager for Petri Plumbing.

Petri says when temperatures dive below freezing, the number one call he receives is no running water.

"That is a frozen pipe. When that pipe freezes, the water actually expands," Petri said.

And busts the pipes. Then, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., when temperatures warm above freezing and the water thaws, the calls for burst pipes flow in and they are costly.

"From August of 2022 to August of 2023, our latest stats showed that over 32,000 claims occurred across the country, resulting in about $806 million in damage," said Dave Phillips, a spokesperson for State Farm.

Phillips says New York claims a top five spot for damages.

"It is number 5 for frozen pipe losses. About 1,300 claims costing $45 million for New York," Phillips said.

New Jersey ranks 20th with $16 million and Connecticut is 25th with nearly $8.3 million.

Experts say the headache and divot in your bank account can be avoided by:

Insulating pipes

Sealing leaks to keep the cold air out

Making sure the heat is on

Ensuring air flow around pipes by opening interior doors and cabinets

"You don't always look there in the wintertime. But the number one place to see a leaking or burst pipe is your outdoor spigots," Petri said.

Insulate it, too.

The Parsippany Water Department shared on social media it fixed three water main breaks Monday, alone, and crews were heading to a fourth.