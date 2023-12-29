2023 on track to be warmest year on record in Central Park

The sun finally made an appearance on Friday, after a week of mostly cloudy conditions. That sun helped boost temperatures back into the 50s. These mild temps will not stick around for the rest of the year though.

CBS New York

However, this past month has seen lots of above-average warmth, which has placed this December in second place for the warmest December ever.

CBS New York

This mild pattern has defined much of 2023, and now this year is on track to be the warmest year ever recorded in Central Park. With only 2 days left in the year, it's not highly likely these rankings will change.

CBS New York

For tonight, temperatures will finally start to drop. We'll see a low of 40 in the city, while the suburbs drop into the 30s.

CBS New York

A few spotty showers are possible throughout the day on Saturday. Our northwestern suburbs may even see some snow showers. Very minor accumulations, if any are expected.

CBS New York

Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s with breezy conditions.

Rivers Update

CBS New York

The Passaic River at Little Falls, New Jersey, is currently at moderate flood stage and is expected to slightly get higher early on Saturday morning, before dropping later in the day. Other parts of the Passaic, as well as the other local rivers that saw some flooding yesterday, have already peaked and are expected come down further as we progress through the weekend.

Looking Ahead

New Year's Eve

CBS New York

Partly cloudy skies. A few rain or snow showers move into the region towards midnight. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Ball drop time temperature: 40.

New Year's Day

CBS New York

Morning rain and snow showers. Partial clearing by afternoon. Highs in the low 40s.