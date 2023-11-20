Watch CBS News
CBS New York celebrates World Children's Day with special behind-the-scenes tour

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Monday is World Children's Day, and we're introducing a girl named Derin who recently got a behind-the-scenes tour of CBS New York.

She got to check out the studio, control room, newsroom, do a little weather with John Elliott and interview Cindy Hsu. 

It was all made possible thanks to our partnership with UNICEF USA and Nickelodeon Our World, which up-skills, uplifts and empowers kids around the world. 

Nickelodeon is part of our parent company Paramount Global. 

UNICEF USA worked with youth from the New York City Junior Ambassadors program this World Children's Day to celebrate the rights of children all over the world. 

Watch Derin's full day with us and her takeaways in the video player above.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

November 20, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

