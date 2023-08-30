CBS New York Book Club, vote now on our first fall FicPick

Time to vote for our fall FicPick

Time to vote for our fall FicPick

Time to vote for our fall FicPick

NEW YORK - Alright, CBS New York Book Club fans! It's time for us to hear from you. Which book should be our first fall FicPick?

CLICK HERE to learn more about the books and read excerpts.

CLICK HERE to join our Book Club!

To vote, just make your selection in the field below, and click SUBMIT.

Thanks for voting! The vote will close on Sept. 3, 2023 at 6 p.m.