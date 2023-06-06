Watch CBS News
CBS New York Book Club virtual meetup with author Brenda Janowitz to discuss "The Audrey Hepburn Estate"

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - The CBS New York Book Club will gather Tuesday for a virtual meetup. 

We're talking to author Brenda Janowitz about her book "The Audrey Hepburn Estate." 

She recently met up with Mary Calvi at Tiffany's to talk about how Long Island is central to her story. 

Book Club meetup today with author Brenda Janowitz 00:49

"I've really enjoyed writing stories that take place in New York and on Long Island. There's something really fun about it. And I just love tapping into who I am and making the books more personal that way," Janowitz said. 

Watch the meetup live at 1 p.m. on CBS News New York in the video player at the top of this article. 

First published on June 6, 2023 / 12:31 PM

