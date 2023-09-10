BetterTogether: CBS New York partners with Race for the Cure to raise breast cancer awareness

NEW YORK - CBS New York's #BetterTogether campaign partner the Susan G. Komen Foundation and its supporters raised awareness and funds for the fight against breast cancer at Sunday morning's Race for the Cure in Central Park. Breast cancer survivors, their loved ones and those who have lost someone they love came together for the first time in four years.

"We all know how powerful it is when pink comes together here in the park," CBS New York reporter Natalie Duddridge announced to the crowd from the podium alongside Jenna DeAngelis.

As a prelude to pump up the crowd, the CBS New York team welcomed a parade of survivors, cheering for a serious cause. The Race for the Cure raised more than $500,000 towards the battle against breast cancer, including more than $70,000 from top fundraiser Team Lord Abbett.

"It's important to us because we at Lord Abbett believe in securing a sustainable future for our people, our world and our clients," said Lord, Abbett & Co's head of social impact Catherine Tantillo.

The 5K got back on track after a series of setbacks, like the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"I love anything that brings awareness towards raising funds for research for breast cancer, as a survivor," said Heidi Cullen, who is celebrating ten years cancer-free.

"This is such a monumental thing," said runner Yacov Wrocherinsky. "My sister died of breast cancer, and I've been doing it for 20 years, and I'm very excited to be here."

The racers got refreshed by some rain, but that did not stop the smiles. Last year's event got canceled due to a hurricane. About 2,500 people made the dash, splashing along through Central Park, commemorating this critical fight.

Sonia's Wild Bunch came all the way from San Antonio to walk.

"It was her favorite city," said Sonia's mother Teresa Hernandez. "She passed eight and a half years ago from breast cancer, and we do this in memory of her."

"We have to fight," said Sandy Lespinasse, team captain for Judges and Lawyers Breast Cancer Alert. "We have to find a cure for cancer. I'm sick of it. When I first joined, I knew one or two people that had breast cancer, and now I just know too many women and we have to find a cure."

In honor of those who can no longer race, this #BetterTogether partnership brings us one step closer.

The Susan G. Komen Foundation has a goal of $750,000 in donations they hope to achieve in New York by Oct. 8, so you still have a few weeks to contribute to the cause. To learn more, click here.

