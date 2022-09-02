Caught on video: Woman pushed inside, tied up during Queens home invasion, police say

NEW YORK - The first moments of a frightening home invasion were caught on video last month in Queens.

It happened around 9 p.m. on August 10 near 249th Street and 147th Avenue in Rosedale.

Surveillance video shows a woman returning home from shopping when two armed men push their way inside.

Police said they tied her hands and feet before stealing $19,000 in cash and $12,000 in jewelry from a safe.

The victim was able to free herself and saw the men suspects take off in a white Toyota SUV.

She had minor injuries but refused medical attention.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.