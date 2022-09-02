Watch CBS News
Crime

Caught on video: Woman pushed inside, tied up during Queens home invasion, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Caught on video: Queens home invasion
Caught on video: Queens home invasion 00:25

NEW YORK - The first moments of a frightening home invasion were caught on video last month in Queens. 

It happened around 9 p.m. on August 10 near 249th Street and 147th Avenue in Rosedale.

Surveillance video shows a woman returning home from shopping when two armed men push their way inside. 

Police said they tied her hands and feet before stealing $19,000 in cash and $12,000 in jewelry from a safe. 

The victim was able to free herself and saw the men suspects take off in a white Toyota SUV. 

She had minor injuries but refused medical attention. 

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 2, 2022 / 8:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.