Caught on video: Woman attacked with bottle walking dog in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - A woman was attacked with a bottle while walking her dog last month in Brooklyn, and police are searching for the suspect caught on camera.
It happened around 9:30 a.m. on July 12 near the corner of Bushwick Avenue and Troutman Street in Bushwick.
Surveillance video shows the 32-year-old victim and her dog about to enter a building when the suspect walks up and blocks her from going inside.
The suspect then pulls out a bottle and hits the woman in the arm.
Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
