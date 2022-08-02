Watch CBS News
Crime

Caught on video: Woman attacked with bottle walking dog in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A woman was attacked with a bottle while walking her dog last month in Brooklyn, and police are searching for the suspect caught on camera. 

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on July 12 near the corner of Bushwick Avenue and Troutman Street in Bushwick. 

Surveillance video shows the 32-year-old victim and her dog about to enter a building when the suspect walks up and blocks her from going inside. 

The suspect then pulls out a bottle and hits the woman in the arm.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 10:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.