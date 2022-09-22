Watch CBS News
Crime

Caught on video: Unprovoked chair assault at Manhattan restaurant

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Caught on video: Unprovoked chair assault
Caught on video: Unprovoked chair assault 00:40

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help find the suspect who bashed a diner with a chair at a Manhattan restaurant. 

It happened Friday night at 10:30 p.m. at 58th Street and 9th Avenue. 

The diner, 66, was seated outdoors when the suspect came walking up the street. As surveillance video shows, the suspect picked up a chair outside and suddenly threw it at the victim. The victim dropped his phone while defending himself in the attack, which left him with a broken arm. 

chair-assault-suspect.jpg
NYPD

The suspect grabbed the victim's phone and ran off. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 10:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.