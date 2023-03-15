Caught on video: Truck demolishes several N.J. State Trooper vehicles in wild crash

ALLAMUCHY, N.J. - Some terrifying video shows a wild crash in Warren County.

The dramatic dashcam video shows a New Jersey state trooper get out of the way in the nick of time.

A heavy-duty tow truck, hauling a box truck, barreled through safety cones and flares and slammed into three police vehicles and an ambulance. They were responding to a previous accident.

It happened in February on I-80 in Allamuchy.

Amazingly, there were no serious injuries.

The tow truck driver was issued a summons for careless driving.