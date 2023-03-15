Watch CBS News
Caught on video: Truck demolishes several N.J. State Trooper vehicles in wild crash

ALLAMUCHY, N.J. - Some terrifying video shows a wild crash in Warren County. 

The dramatic dashcam video shows a New Jersey state trooper get out of the way in the nick of time. 

A heavy-duty tow truck, hauling a box truck, barreled through safety cones and flares and slammed into three police vehicles and an ambulance. They were responding to a previous accident. 

It happened in February on I-80 in Allamuchy. 

Amazingly, there were no serious injuries. 

The tow truck driver was issued a summons for careless driving.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 12:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

