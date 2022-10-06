Caught On Video: Suspects steal ATMs, $40,000 in Brooklyn & Queens break-ins

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for suspects in a string of ATM heists in Brooklyn and Queens.

The NYPD released video of the suspects accused of stealing at least five ATMs containing more than $40,000.

During one store burglary in East New York, the suspects reportedly grabbed $13,000 worth of merchandise and a dog, which was later reunited with its owner.

Police said the suspects got away in a white van.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.