Caught on video: Suspect steals liquor bottle from Chelsea hotel bar

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man they said was caught on video stealing bottles of liquor from a hotel bar in Chelsea.

Surveillance video from the Motto by Hilton on West 24th Street shows a man walk behind the bar, which was unattended, and take a bottle off the shelf.

A hotel employee confronted the man and took the bottle away. The man became angry, knocked some things off the front desk, returned to the bar and took another bottle before leaving the hotel, police said.

It happened at around 4 a.m. on April 18.

The man police are looking for is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a blue Yankees hat, a blue and white jacket, orange pants, beige boots and had a beige backpack, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.