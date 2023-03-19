Caught on video: Suspect in stabbing of 2 teens in Queens

Video shows suspect in stabbing of 2 teens in Queens

NEW YORK - New video shows the man police say stabbed two teenagers in Queens.

The two boys - a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old - were attacked after investigators say they got into a fight with the suspect.

It happened Friday afternoon just after 3 p.m. near Highland Avenue and 165th Street in Jamaica Hills.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

The boys are listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.