Caught on video: Suspect in stabbing of 2 teens in Queens
NEW YORK - New video shows the man police say stabbed two teenagers in Queens.
The two boys - a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old - were attacked after investigators say they got into a fight with the suspect.
It happened Friday afternoon just after 3 p.m. near Highland Avenue and 165th Street in Jamaica Hills.
Police are still searching for the suspect.
The boys are listed in stable condition at a local hospital.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
