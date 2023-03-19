Watch CBS News
Crime

Caught on video: Suspect in stabbing of 2 teens in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Video shows suspect in stabbing of 2 teens in Queens
Video shows suspect in stabbing of 2 teens in Queens 00:26

NEW YORK - New video shows the man police say stabbed two teenagers in Queens. 

The two boys - a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old - were attacked after investigators say they got into a fight with the suspect. 

It happened Friday afternoon just after 3 p.m. near Highland Avenue and 165th Street in Jamaica Hills. 

Police are still searching for the suspect. 

The boys are listed in stable condition at a local hospital. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 19, 2023 / 9:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.