Caught on video: Suspect gropes woman at Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall subway station

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help finding a man caught on video groping a woman in the subway.

It happened Friday at around 5:30 p.m. at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall subway station in Lower Manhattan.

Police say the victim, 61, was walking on the southbound 4/5/6 platform when she was groped by a man sitting on benches nearby. The woman wasn't hurt and was able to get away safely.

Police say this man groped a woman in the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall subway station on July 22, 2022. NYPD

The suspect is described as a man, around 40 years old, last seen wearing a black jacket with white piping trim, a maroon t-shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.