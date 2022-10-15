Caught On Video: Suspect drags 66-year-old man, steals $17,000 in Queens attack

NEW YORK - The NYPD released video showing a 66-year-old man being dragged during a violent robbery in Queens.

Police said the man was walking down 71st Street in Middle Village on Thursday when he was attacked from behind and pushed to the ground.

The suspect punched and kicked the man before stealing a bag containing $17,000 in cash.

The suspect then got into a maroon Ford Fusion driven by a second suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.