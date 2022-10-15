Watch CBS News
Caught On Video: Suspect drags 66-year-old man, steals $17,000 in Queens attack

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK - The NYPD released video showing a 66-year-old man being dragged during a violent robbery in Queens

Police said the man was walking down 71st Street in Middle Village on Thursday when he was attacked from behind and pushed to the ground. 

The suspect punched and kicked the man before stealing a bag containing $17,000 in cash. 

The suspect then got into a maroon Ford Fusion driven by a second suspect. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 15, 2022 / 9:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

