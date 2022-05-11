Caught on video: Staten Island bodega worker beaten and robbed

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the suspect behind a violent robbery caught on video inside a Staten Island bodega.

It happened Tuesday morning on Victory Boulevard in Tompkinsville.

Police said the suspect hit the 54-year-old clerk over the head several times with a bottle and choked him until he was unconscious.

The suspect then allegedly stole $2,000 in cash.

The clerk was treated at Richmond University Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.