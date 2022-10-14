Watch CBS News
Caught on video: Robbery suspect traps woman inside subway turnstile in Rego Park, Queens

By Elijah Westbrook

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a robbery suspect caught on video trapping a woman inside a subway turnstile. 

It happened shortly before midnight Tuesday in Rego Park, Queens.

Surveillance video shows the 26-year-old woman entering the station when the man comes up from behind and pulls the turnstile in the opposite direction to get in with her. The victim tries to fight back, as the suspect forces himself on her. 

The struggle went on for several moments before police said he grabbed her wallet from her hand and fled out of the station. 

Police said the victim was not injured. 

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 

First published on October 14, 2022 / 6:13 AM

