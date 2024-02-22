Watch CBS News
Local News

Caught on video: NYPD officers help save man from subway tracks

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Caught on video: NYPD officers help save man from subway tracks
Caught on video: NYPD officers help save man from subway tracks 00:24

NEW YORK - Police helped rescue a man who fell onto the subway tracks at a station in Washington Heights. 

Police bodycam captured what happened last Sunday at the A train stop at 181st Street. 

Officers found someone already on the tracks trying to help the victim. 

One officer told a bystander to signal any approaching train to stop while the other officer jumped on the tracks to help lift the man to safety. 

He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. 

First published on February 22, 2024 / 1:00 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.