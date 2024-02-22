Caught on video: NYPD officers help save man from subway tracks

NEW YORK - Police helped rescue a man who fell onto the subway tracks at a station in Washington Heights.

Police bodycam captured what happened last Sunday at the A train stop at 181st Street.

Officers found someone already on the tracks trying to help the victim.

One officer told a bystander to signal any approaching train to stop while the other officer jumped on the tracks to help lift the man to safety.

He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.