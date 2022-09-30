Watch CBS News
Local News

Caught On Video: State Police troopers rescue teen from burning van in Dutchess County

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York State Police rescue teen in burning van
New York State Police rescue teen in burning van 00:18

WAPPINGER, N.Y. -- Two New York State Police troopers pulled a teen driver from a burning van last week in Dutchess County

Police said the van burst into flames after crashing into a barn in Wappinger. 

Troopers pulled the 17-year-old driver out through the passenger side window in the daring rescue that was caught on video. 

The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 1:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.