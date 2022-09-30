Caught On Video: State Police troopers rescue teen from burning van in Dutchess County
WAPPINGER, N.Y. -- Two New York State Police troopers pulled a teen driver from a burning van last week in Dutchess County.
Police said the van burst into flames after crashing into a barn in Wappinger.
Troopers pulled the 17-year-old driver out through the passenger side window in the daring rescue that was caught on video.
The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
