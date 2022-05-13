Watch CBS News
Caught on video: Mother, 4-year-old son toppled to the ground in Bronx robbery

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police want your help finding the man who attacked a mother walking with her son in the Bronx. 

Police say it happened at 5:20 p.m. on May 4 on Grand Concourse and Anthony Avenues. 

bronx-mother-and-son-robbed.jpg
Police say this man attacked a mother walking with her 4-year-old son in the Bronx on May 4, 2022, knocking them to the ground and stealing her chain.  NYPD

Police say the woman was walking with her 4-year-old son when a man ran up behind her and pulled her hair, dragging her to the ground. Her son went down with her. 

The suspect then stole her $6,500 chain from around her neck. 

He ran off and got away on a green scooter. 

Both mother and son are OK. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on May 13, 2022 / 10:56 AM

