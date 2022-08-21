Caught on video: Man, woman rob Bronx Family Dollar store, employee put in chokehold

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man and a woman they said were caught on video stealing from a Family Dollar in the Bronx and attacking an employee who tried to stop them.

It happened on Aug. 14 at the Family Dollar on Webster Avenue in the Claremont section.

Police said a 23-year-old woman who worked at the store confronted the suspects when they tried to leave without paying.

Video showed the worker tried to grab a cart from the female suspect, who attacked the worker and placed her in a chokehold. It went on to show an ensuing struggle between the worker and both suspects.

The worker suffered minor injures and the suspects got away with an unknown amount of merchandise, according to police.

The woman police are looking for was described as approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 220 pounds, with a heavy build and long black hair in braids.

The man police are looking for was described as approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with a slim build, bald head and gray facial hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.