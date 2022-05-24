Watch CBS News
Caught on video: Man steals 90-year-old woman's purse from walker on Upper West Side, police say

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man seen on video robbing a 90-year-old woman in Manhattan. 

It happened May 10 on West 64th Street on the Upper West Side. 

Police said the suspect approached the woman and stole her purse from her walker. 

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information about the robbery asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on May 24, 2022 / 6:32 AM

