Caught on video: Man beaten, stabbed after trying to intervene in Queens bar fight

NEW YORK - Police say a man was beaten and stabbed after trying to intervene in an argument at a bar in Queens.

It happened back on April 17 outside the bar on 103rd Street in Corona. 

Surveillance video shows the suspects attacking the 46-year-old victim after police say he intervened in an argument the suspects were having with bar security. 

The man was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition. He is expected to survive his injuries. 

Anyone with any information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on April 29, 2022 / 11:39 AM

