Caught on video: Humpback whale surprises father, son fishing on Jersey Shore
NEW YORK -- A father and son fishing along the Jersey Shore captured a shocking moment on video.
Zack Piller was recording when a humpback whale suddenly breached the surface.
The father and son were fishing for bass and tuna at the time.
The whale actually tapped their boat, causing it to rock back and forth.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.