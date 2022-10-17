Watch CBS News
Caught on video: Humpback whale surprises father, son fishing on Jersey Shore

NEW YORK -- A father and son fishing along the Jersey Shore captured a shocking moment on video. 

Zack Piller was recording when a humpback whale suddenly breached the surface. 

The father and son were fishing for bass and tuna at the time. 

The whale actually tapped their boat, causing it to rock back and forth. 

Thankfully, no one was hurt. 

