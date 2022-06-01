Watch CBS News
Caught on video: Gunmen open fire in broad daylight on Coney Island street

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help finding two groups of gunmen who brazenly opened fire in the middle of a Brooklyn street in broad daylight. 

It happened May 29 at 5:30 p.m. at Mermaid Avenue near West 25th Street on Coney Island. 

1440-22-attempted-assault-60-pct-05-29-22-photo-1.jpg
NYPD

Police say that two groups of four men approached each other, and then five of those people pulled out guns and opened fire. Police say they fired around 36 shots, but thankfully, no one was injured. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on June 1, 2022 / 2:12 PM

