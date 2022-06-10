Watch CBS News
Caught on video: Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn street

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - There's another brazen example of someone firing a gun in New York City, this time in Brooklyn. 

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the man seen on video firing multiple shots at someone or something off camera. 

Investigators say it happened around 7 p.m. Thursday on Prospect Place in Crown Heights. 

Fortunately, no one was hurt.  

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

June 10, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

