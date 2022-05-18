Watch CBS News
Crime

Caught on video: Group opens fire on Harlem sidewalk, hitting 3 parked cars

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a group seen on video opening fire in Harlem.

It happened early Tuesday morning on West 151st Street. 

Police said five suspects, each with a handgun, fired multiple rounds. 

No injuries were reported, but three unoccupied cars were hit by the gunfire. 

Anyone with information about the shots fired is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

