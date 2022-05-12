Watch CBS News
Caught on video: Group of suspects attack teenage girls outside McDonald's in Queens

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Group seen beating teens in Queens
Group seen beating teens in Queens 00:29

NEW YORK - New video shows the brutal beating of two teenage girls in Queens. 

Police said a dispute that started on social media ended with a fight Monday afternoon outside a McDonald's on Springfield Boulevard in Jamaica.

A group of girls allegedly attacked the 14 and 15-year-old victims and stole one of their backpacks.

Police said a Taser was also used.

The victims were taken to Cohen Children's Medical Center to be treated for pain, swelling and bruising.

Three teens have been arrested, but police are still searching for the fourth suspect in the case. 

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on May 12, 2022 / 7:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

