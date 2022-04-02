Watch CBS News

Group accused of punching, kicking Hasidic man in unprovoked attack in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a group of men accused in an unprovoked attack on a Hasidic man in Brooklyn.

It happened on Gerry Street in Williamsburg at around 8 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, the 21-year-old was walking when the group started punching and kicking him.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The NYPD's hate crimes task force is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

