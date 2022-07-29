Police: Fruit stand worker stabbed with screwdriver in unprovoked attack near Fort Greene Park

NEW YORK - Police say a man was stabbed in an unprovoked attack while working at a fruit stand in Brooklyn.

It was caught on camera Wednesday afternoon on Lafayette Avenue in Fort Greene.

Surveillance video shows the suspect grab the man from behind and stab him in the shoulder with a screwdriver.

Police said he took off running toward Fort Greene Park.

The victim was treated for a minor puncture wound.

Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.