Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: Fruit stand worker stabbed with screwdriver in unprovoked attack near Fort Greene Park

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - Police say a man was stabbed in an unprovoked attack while working at a fruit stand in Brooklyn. 

It was caught on camera Wednesday afternoon on Lafayette Avenue in Fort Greene. 

Surveillance video shows the suspect grab the man from behind and stab him in the shoulder with a screwdriver. 

Police said he took off running toward Fort Greene Park. 

The victim was treated for a minor puncture wound. 

Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 29, 2022 / 11:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.