Caught on video: Cyclist slams into pedestrian on Lower East Side

By Naveen Dhaliwal

NYPD searching for cyclist who critically injured pedestrian
01:42

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a hit-and-run cyclist who hit a pedestrian on the Lower East Side. 

Security camera video shows a woman walking right before the bicycle hit her Tuesday morning at the intersection of Grand and Chrystie Streets. The man stopped and flagged down officers. A few minutes later, he rode off. 

The 69-year-old woman is in critical condition at Bellevue Hospital. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on September 5, 2023 / 6:10 PM

