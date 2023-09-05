Caught on video: Cyclist slams into pedestrian on Lower East Side

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a hit-and-run cyclist who hit a pedestrian on the Lower East Side.

Security camera video shows a woman walking right before the bicycle hit her Tuesday morning at the intersection of Grand and Chrystie Streets. The man stopped and flagged down officers. A few minutes later, he rode off.

The 69-year-old woman is in critical condition at Bellevue Hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.